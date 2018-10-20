Metro Council President to brief on ‘future of District 21 representation’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Metro Council President David James will brief the media Saturday afternoon, about updates in a district that’s seen much tumult.
James' briefing is set for 3 p.m. Saturday, and will cover the future of District 21 representation, according to a release.
This is the district represented by Vitalis Lanshima, who recently came under fire for missing upwards of 20 council meetings. Councilman Brett Ackerson said those were excused absences.
Lanshima makes $48,000 for his service on the council, but in late August announced he would be running for the House of Representatives in his home country of Nigeria when his term on the council was over.
The council recently tabled a motion to investigate into Lanshima’s Nigerian campaign.
He represented the most diverse district in Metro Louisville, and was the first immigrant to serve on city council. He is also the first resident with a disability to serve on Metro Council.
Lanshima first came to the United States to join the track team at Bellarmine University, in 2002.
Before Lanshima, the District 21 seat was held by Dan Johnson. Johnson was removed from the seat in November 2017, following an accusation of sexual harassment by Councilwoman Jessica Green. Green claimed Johnson grabbed her rear end while they were posing for a photo. Another woman, Erin Hinson who is a legislative assistant for councilwoman Angela Leet, claimed she too was sexually harassed by Johnson.
A committee which included Green and now-Mayoral candidate Angela Leet later filed papers to terminate Johnson, stating he “has been verbally abusive and has leveled personal attacks on the character and motives of other members of the council, the staff and the public while failing to demonstrate respect for laws that protect citizens from harassment.”
Following Johnson’s firing, dozens of candidates were interviewed, of which Lanshima was chosen by the council.
At the time of his selection, the President of Metro Council was David Yates. Yates had the following to say when Lanshima was chosen.
“I think it is important to have someone in the position who will be held accountable by the people,” Yates said. “The idea that they are running for election means there is that level of accountability.”
Current Council President David James will likely provide updates on the long-running controversy surrounding the District 21 seat Saturday afternoon.
This story will be updated.
