October 19, 2018

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer
The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks raise awareness and funds to save lives from breast cancer. The event brings people together to make a difference for everyone that has been impacted by breast cancer.
Funds from the walk go to support breast cancer research, free information and support, and early detection and prevention programs.
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk
Presented by Kroger
Saturday, Oct. 27, Registration opens at 8 a.m.; walk begins at 9:30 a.m.
Waterfront Park, 231 E Witherspoon St., Louisville
Boney James
Boney James' 16th release dominated the #1 spot on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Chart for four weeks. In addition to topping the Billboard Jazz Albums Charts, Honestly also was a career high Billboard Current Albums Chart debut for James landing at #22, a rare feat for an instrumentalist. Honestly is currently #5 on the Billboard Jazz Albums Chart.
The third instrumental single “Up All Night” released to radio on July 2nd is currently #1 on Billboard Smooth Jazz airplay chart.
Boney James, saxophonist and composer, is a four-time Grammy nominee and multi-platinum musician.
Night Risers Con
Express your love for all things horror, sci-fi, comics, paranormal, and zombie at Night Risers Con. There will be artists, vendors, prizes, films, celebrity meet and greets, games, food, entertainment, cars, and a motorcycle ride to benefit several local charities, and non-profit organizations.
Tony Moran, “Michael Myers,” of the original Halloween Movie will be there as well as a replica of the 1982 Night Rider Car.
This year they’re attempting a Guinness World Record with the largest gathering of people dressed as Michael Myers. The costumes must have a white mask with eye holes, blue overalls, brown slicked hair (can be a wig or natural, dyed, or sprayed), and a prop knife. The record to beat is 250 at 3pm on Sunday, the 28th. For more information click here.
Night Risers Con
Pritchard Community Center, Elizabethtown, KY
October 27, 12-8pm and October 28, 11am-5pm
$15 or $20 at the door. 12 and under free with adult admission
Discount tickets online at www.nightriserscon.com
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.