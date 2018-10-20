Touchdown Friday Night scoreboard

+ Doss 54, Atherton 25
+ Elizabethtown 31, Bardstown 7
+ Carroll County 24, Paris 19
+ Campbell County 35, Boone County 7
+ St. Xavier 14, Butler 6
+ Campbellsville 57, Caverna 0
+ Central 47, Thomas Nelson 0
+ Eminence 44, Clinton County 22
+ Shelby County 28, Collins 20
+ LaRue County 54, Edmonson County 18
+ Fern Creek 42, Fairdale 0
+ Bethlehem 35, Fort Knox 6
+ Waggener 48, Henry County 0
+ Southern 29, Iroquois 0
+ Frankfort 41, Kentucky Country Day 15
+ Male 48, DuPont Manual 0
+ Taylor County 62, Marion County 6
+ Moore 34, John Hardin 7
+ Bullitt Central 43, Nelson County 7
+ Central Hardin vs North Hardin
+ Franklin County 47, North Oldham 14
+ Oldham County 52, Bullitt East 0
+ Scott County 44, Pleasure Ridge Park 18
+ Eastern 66, Seneca 0
+ DeSales 41, Shawnee 0
+ South Oldham 50, North Bullitt 20
+ Trinity 19, Ballard 14
+ Breckinridge County 29, Valley 13
+ Christian Academy of Louisville 49, Washington County 0
+ Hart County 47, Adair County 28
+ Columbus East 31, New Albany 16
+ Providence 64, Switzerland County 7
+ Paoli 37, Crawford County 0
+ Mitchell 46, Clarksville 6
+ Perry Central 27, Eastern 6
+ Salem 27, Charlestown 20
+ West Washington 27, Springs Valley 20
+ Silver Creek 55, Scottsburg 21
+ Lawrenceburg 22, North Harrison 14
+ Brownstown Central 55, Corydon Central 13
+ Edgewood 28, Madison 19
+ South Dearborn 48, Jennings County 16
