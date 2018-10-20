Touchdown Friday Night scoreboard

Live high school football scoreboard for Oct. 19, 2018

See how every WAVE Country team performs during Touchdown Friday Night.
By Laurel Mallory | October 19, 2018 at 7:40 PM EST - Updated October 19 at 10:40 PM

These scores will update as they come in. If only team names are listed, the score is not yet provided.

KENTUCKY

+ Doss 54, Atherton 25

+ Elizabethtown 31, Bardstown 7

+ Carroll County 24, Paris 19

+ Campbell County 35, Boone County 7

+ St. Xavier 14, Butler 6

+ Campbellsville 57, Caverna 0

+ Central 47, Thomas Nelson 0

+ Eminence 44, Clinton County 22

+ Shelby County 28, Collins 20

+ LaRue County 54, Edmonson County 18

+ Fern Creek 42, Fairdale 0

+ Bethlehem 35, Fort Knox 6

+ Waggener 48, Henry County 0

+ Southern 29, Iroquois 0

+ Frankfort 41, Kentucky Country Day 15

+ Male 48, DuPont Manual 0

+ Taylor County 62, Marion County 6

+ Moore 34, John Hardin 7

+ Bullitt Central 43, Nelson County 7

+ Central Hardin vs North Hardin

+ Franklin County 47, North Oldham 14

+ Oldham County 52, Bullitt East 0

+ Scott County 44, Pleasure Ridge Park 18

+ Eastern 66, Seneca 0

+ DeSales 41, Shawnee 0

+ South Oldham 50, North Bullitt 20

+ Trinity 19, Ballard 14

+ Breckinridge County 29, Valley 13

+ Christian Academy of Louisville 49, Washington County 0

+ Hart County 47, Adair County 28

INDIANA

+ Columbus East 31, New Albany 16

+ Providence 64, Switzerland County 7

+ Paoli 37, Crawford County 0

+ Mitchell 46, Clarksville 6

+ Perry Central 27, Eastern 6

+ Salem 27, Charlestown 20

+ West Washington 27, Springs Valley 20

+ Silver Creek 55, Scottsburg 21

+ Lawrenceburg 22, North Harrison 14

+ Brownstown Central 55, Corydon Central 13

+ Edgewood 28, Madison 19

+ South Dearborn 48, Jennings County 16

