Charles Wang, former New York Islanders owner, dies at 74

FILE - In this is an Oct. 24, 2012, file photo, New York Islanders owner Charles Wang addresses the media during a press conference at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. Wang, a technology company founder who formerly owned the New York Islanders hockey team has died. He was 74. His attorney John McEntee says in an emailed statement that Wang died Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Oyster Bay, N.Y. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File) (AP)