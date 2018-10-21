EKU dismisses offensive coordinator

RICHMOND, KY (WAVE) - Eastern Kentucky football dismissed its offensive coordinator Sunday afternoon.
Angelo Mirando was dismissed, and Head Coach Mark Elder will address the change at his weekly press conference on Monday.
According to a release from the program, Tight Ends Coach Tommy Zagorski will serve as the offensive coordinator for the Colonels, for the remainder of the 2018 season.
“I want to thank Angelo for all of his effort, hard work, dedication and passion for EKU football,” Elder said. “These decisions are never easy because they impact relationships and the lives of real people. However, in evaluating our program, this is a decision that is in the best interest of our student-athletes.”
EKU is 3-4 so far this season. They host Eastern Illinois on Saturday.
