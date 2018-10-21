Family of victim in fatal Watterson crash tells driver ‘David can’t come back from your drunk driving’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A proud father to a 10-year-old football player is no longer with his family. His life came to an end Saturday morning on the Watterson Expressway.
A family has been left grieving after LaDavid “David” Al Juawn DeLorch, 35, of Louisville, was killed in an early morning wreck on the Watterson on Saturday.
The driver of the car that killed him is charged with DUI and murder.
DeLorch, a proud father, was known as David to his nine siblings. He was a PRP graduate and a youth football fan. David’s 10-year-old son played.
“To have to hear the last of his breath on the phone and to come and see what that guy did is unexplainable. The car was totaled," David’s sister Ebony DeLorch said.
Police said Jacob Clayton was traveling westbound on I-264 near Taylor Boulevard when he swerved to miss a breaking vehicle in front of him. He ran off the right shoulder and hit a disabled car on the side of the road.
The disabled car belonged to DeLorch. Ebony said David called her and another cousin on his way home from work to say that his car had broken down--right before a drunk driver struck him.
“I just felt like I needed to be there,” Ebony said. “I should have gotten up and looked for him, because I knew he was without. My cousin was trying to make it to him but didn’t get there in time.”
David was pronounced dead at the scene.
Clayton’s arrest slip said a field sobriety test and breathalyzer were administered. According to the slip, his blood alcohol level was 0.13, nearly twice the legal limit.
“We are angry, we are, we’re upset, but we are true believers and we have God with us, and we know we are going to be all right,” Ebony said.
According to police, Clayton remained at the scene. He was arrested on charges of murder in the first degree, driving under the influence and driving without insurance.
Ebony said David’s love and energy will be carried on through his son.
She hopes their story can stop another drunk driver from getting behind the wheel.
“You affect all of us, and it’s not fair,” Ebony said. “He didn’t deserve this, he really didn’t.”
