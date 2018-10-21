Multi-vehicle crash shuts down part of Watterson Trail

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A multi-vehicle wreck on Watterson Trail has shut down the road in both directions from Bardstown Road to Hurstbourne Parkway.
A call of a crash came in at 5:18 p.m. in the 8000 block of Watterson Trail, Metrosafe said. That’s near the intersection of Watterson Trail and Bardstown Road.
Multiple vehicles were involved.
Injuries are not believed to be critical at this time.
Officials have shut down Watterson Trail from Bardstown Road to Hurstbourne Parkway in both directions until further notice.
