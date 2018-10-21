Police respond to shooting in Smoketown

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person has been shot in the Smoketown neighborhood, Metrosafe confirms.
A call of a shooting came in at 6:05 p.m. in the 800 block of Lampton Street. That’s in the Smoketown neighborhood, according to LOJIC. The location is across the street from Bates Memorial Baptist Church.
First responders arrived and found one victim.
The victim was transported to UofL Hospital with critical injuries.
No other information was immediately available.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.