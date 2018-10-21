Small plane crashes overnight in Jackson County

The aircraft crashed into a grove of trees. (Source: Indiana Department of Natural Resources)
By Erin O'Neil | October 20, 2018 at 8:04 PM EST - Updated October 20 at 8:05 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating after a small plane crashed overnight in Jackson County, Indiana.

It happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Chad Lowe, 31, of Crossville, TN, suffered a mechanical failure while piloting his 1962 Piper Colt aircraft, Indiana DNR Law Enforcement said.

The plane’s mechanical issues caused him to crash in Jackson-Washington State Forest, into a dense grove of trees.

Lowe was able to escape without injury and hiked to a nearby residence for assistance.

Indiana Conservation Officers are assisting the FAA in the investigation.

