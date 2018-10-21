Small plane crashes overnight in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating after a small plane crashed overnight in Jackson County, Indiana.
It happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Chad Lowe, 31, of Crossville, TN, suffered a mechanical failure while piloting his 1962 Piper Colt aircraft, Indiana DNR Law Enforcement said.
The plane’s mechanical issues caused him to crash in Jackson-Washington State Forest, into a dense grove of trees.
Lowe was able to escape without injury and hiked to a nearby residence for assistance.
Indiana Conservation Officers are assisting the FAA in the investigation.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.