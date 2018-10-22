Alleged electricity thieves busted after police follow the cord

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Officers investigating a burglary were quickly able to solve the case thanks to a clue left by the suspects.
Louisville Metro police were called to the 400 block of Iowa Ave around 8:15 p.m. October 19 after the owner of the home found a door had been kicked in and a window busted. Police then discovered an extension cord from from the burglarized home to the vacant house next door.
Three people - Joseph R. Campbell, 62; Lydell Eugene Parker, 46, and John M. Campbell, 30, all of Louisville - were charged with burglary and theft of services for stealing electricity. John Campbell was also wanted on warrants for failure to appear in connection with two drug possession charges.
Bond for each man was set at $10,000 cash.
