AP Exclusive: 2 rarely seen Hemingway stories coming out

Two Ernest Hemingway stories written in the mid-1950s and rarely seen since will be published next year.
NEW YORK (AP) — Two Ernest Hemingway stories written in the mid-1950s and rarely seen since will be published next year.

Michael Katakis, director of Hemingway's literary estate, tells The Associated Press that "The Monument" and "Indian Country and the White Army" will be included with a reissue of the author's classic "For Whom the Bell Tolls." The new edition will also include the story "A Room on the Garden Side," which had been little known beyond the scholarly community until The Strand Magazine published it over the summer.

Katakis, whose "Ernest Hemingway: Artifacts From a Life" comes out this week, has overseen numerous posthumous projects. He has worked in coordination with the author's son, Patrick Hemingway.