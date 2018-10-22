AP Preseason Top 25 released ahead of 2018-19 basketball season

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Associated Press Preseason Top 25 was released Monday, with several local names and perennial favorites in the mix.
John Calipari’s Kentucky team is once again at the top of the national conversation.
Louisville, Indiana and Notre Dame all received votes, but missed the cut.
The complete Top 25 is as follows:
1. Kansas
2. Kentucky
3. Gonzaga
4. Duke
5. Virginia
6. Tennessee
7. Nevada
8. North Carolina
9. Villanova
10. Michigan State
11. Auburn
12. Kansas State
13. West Virginia
14. Oregon
15. Virginia Tech
16. Syracuse
17. Florida state
18. Mississippi State
19. Michigan
20. TCU
21. UCLA
22. Clemson
23. LSU
24. Purdue
25. Washington
Others receiving votes: Loyola-Chicago 162, Marquette 124, Indiana 98, Florida 71, Nebraska 35, Maryland 28, Wisconsin 24, Notre Dame 22, Cincinnati 21, UCF 15, Alabama 15, Arizona 14, Buffalo 14, Louisville 11, Miami 10, San Diego State 9, Texas Tech 6, Southern Cal 6, Butler 6, Texas 5, St. John’s 3, Arizona State 3, Providence 2, Xavier 2, Davidson 1, Missouri 1, Marshall 1, NC State 1.
Louisville’s first exhibition game will take place against Bellarmine on Sunday.
Kentucky takes on Transylvania Friday at 7 p.m..
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.