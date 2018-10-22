AP Preseason Top 25 released ahead of 2018-19 basketball season

By Annie Moore | October 22, 2018 at 1:30 PM EST - Updated October 22 at 1:30 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Associated Press Preseason Top 25 was released Monday, with several local names and perennial favorites in the mix.

John Calipari’s Kentucky team is once again at the top of the national conversation.

Louisville, Indiana and Notre Dame all received votes, but missed the cut.

The complete Top 25 is as follows:

1. Kansas

2. Kentucky

3. Gonzaga

4. Duke

5. Virginia

6. Tennessee

7. Nevada

8. North Carolina

9. Villanova

10. Michigan State

11. Auburn

12. Kansas State

13. West Virginia

14. Oregon

15. Virginia Tech

16. Syracuse

17. Florida state

18. Mississippi State

19. Michigan

20. TCU

21. UCLA

22. Clemson

23. LSU

24. Purdue

25. Washington

Others receiving votes: Loyola-Chicago 162, Marquette 124, Indiana 98, Florida 71, Nebraska 35, Maryland 28, Wisconsin 24, Notre Dame 22, Cincinnati 21, UCF 15, Alabama 15, Arizona 14, Buffalo 14, Louisville 11, Miami 10, San Diego State 9, Texas Tech 6, Southern Cal 6, Butler 6, Texas 5, St. John’s 3, Arizona State 3, Providence 2, Xavier 2, Davidson 1, Missouri 1, Marshall 1, NC State 1.

Louisville’s first exhibition game will take place against Bellarmine on Sunday.

Kentucky takes on Transylvania Friday at 7 p.m..

