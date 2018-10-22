Churches gather to remember slain shop owner

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Downtown Churches of Jeffersonville want to make sure the victims of homicides in the city are not forgotten.
The Reverend Donald Hill of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church said for the last ten years, the downtown churches have held vigils two weeks after every homicide in the city.
“We feel it’s the response that we can make as a religious community, to focus on the life of the individual rather than the crime and perpetrator,” Hill said.
On Sunday, church members and others in the community met outside the Stop and Go Food Mart on Allison Lane in Jeffersonville to pray, share stories, sing songs and remember Praful Patel, the storeowner who was killed during a robbery on October 11.
“If you were lacking your 50 cents, he would say, ‘Go and take it bring it to me another day,’” one woman shared at the vigil. “That tells a lot about the character of the man.”
Patel’s son, Shyam, said the community’s support means a lot.
“It's helping us give us the inner strength to deal with this difficult moment,” Shyam Patel said. “We're just taking it one moment at a time and just trying to make sense of everything."
No arrests have been made in this case. Police are asking for your help. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 812-285-6535 or the anonymous tip line at 812-218-TIPS.
