FORECAST: Bountiful sunshine, warmer temperatures to start the week

ALERTS
- Freeze Warning – areas south and east of Louisville – until 9 AM
- Frost Advisory – Louisville and points north and west – until 9 AM
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - High pressure will keep our skies clear as we kick off a new workweek. Due to high pressure's location to our east, southerly winds will guide our temperatures into the 60s for afternoon highs.
Tonight, we fall back into the 40s under clear skies; southwesterly winds will keep our overnight lows on the warmer side.
Tuesday looks to be a near carbon copy of today. A dry front moving through Tuesday along with an area of high pressure moving in from the Plains will cause our winds to become more northerly. This will limit our highs to the 50s for Wednesday and Thursday.
While we'll see more clouds on Thursday and Friday, rain does not look to return to the forecast until the weekend.
FORECAST
TODAY: Sunny; Warmer; HIGH: 64°
TONIGHT: Mostly clear; LOW: 45°
TUESDAY: Sunny; HIGH: 65°
