Injured Veteran receives mortgage-free home, fresh start in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Members of our armed forces put their lives on the line for our country and Monday, one deserving military family gets a proper thank you. The effort is known as Building Homes for Heroes, and they give the gift of a mortgage-free home to veterans seriously injured during their service.
The organization hopes to gift 33 homes to vets by the end of the year.
With neighbors ready to introduce themselves, it’s a welcome home every veteran deserves. A day that includes a family reunion for U.S Army Sergeant Devin Marshall and his wife Joy.
The Marshall family has been living in Texas as their injured veteran has gone through years of rehab, but now they are moving to be with family and friends in Louisville.
Due to a long recovery, they haven’t seen Joy’s Louisville sister for eight years.
The Marshalls, of Fort Worth turned the keys to their new home and fresh start in Louisville on Monday.
“Oh wow, oh my, oh my goodness,” Joy said on first look inside the home. “It’s just a dream come true. It’s something we weren’t expecting.”
“This will completely change our life," Devin Marshall said.
Marshall enlisted after the September 11 attack. In Iraq in 2009, the Sergeant suffered a traumatic brain injury, nerve damage to his shoulder and arm, ruptured discs in his back, hearing loss and PTSD following a rocket attack.
“He’s been through some of the worst times of his life,” His wife said. “For so long, he was in a box, he didn’t want to talk to nobody, he didn’t want to do anything.”
Devin now walks with the assistance of a cane.
"I’m not any more or any less than any of the other wounded guys that came back, " Devin Marshall said. “I don’t expect any special treatment or anything like that, but it’s been a battle.”
The Building Homes for Heroes three bedroom, two bath mortgage-free house in Hillview, comes complete with a chair lift.
Overwhelmed, the Marshalls say this gift is a real lifeline.
“I can’t put into words to say thank you enough," the Sergeant said,
Donors like Chase Bank, Advanced Auto Parts and York Heating Systems make it all possible.
To learn more about Building Homes for Heroes, or to help out the cause click here.
The couple has four grown children, two girls, two boys. The boys are also in the military. One is a staff sergeant who’s getting ready to go to Afghanistan. The youngest served in Iraq.
The two girls plan to join their parents in Kentucky.
