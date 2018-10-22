IU Basketball to hold special open practice for students

BLOOMINGTON, IN (WAVE) - IU students will have a special opportunity to see the men’s basketball team ahead of the 2018-19 season.
Head coach Archie Miller on Monday invited all students to attend a special practice at Assembly Hall on Tuesday, October 30 at 5 p.m..
Students just need to bring a University ID to get in. They’ll get a behind-the scenes look at practice and Coach Miller will address the crowd.
The event will also include free pizza in the south lobby.
According to a release from the school, IU has the largest student section in the country, with 7,800 seats.
IU opens exhibition play on Thursday, November 1 against Chicago State.
