KY Lottery to give out 400 ticket coupons ahead of historic $1.6 billion drawing

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Mega Millions jackpot is more than $1 billion and lottery officials are planning to give out hundreds of coupons for free tickets to celebrate.
The coupons will be given out to the first 400 people who are at the Kroger, located at 3039 Breckinridge Lane, at 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to lottery spokesman Chip Polston.
T-shirts and other items will also be given away.
Polston said the jackpot is now the largest in history.
