Little Black Dress project hopes to make big difference for those living in poverty

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - You might notice something unusual about the attire many people around Louisville this week. They are wearing the same exact black dress for five days in a row, starting Monday.
This is part of the Junior League of Louisville’s Little Black Dress Initiative. The members of the Junior League will be taking part, as well as some of their partners, including several WAVE 3 News women (Dawne Gee, Connie Leonard, Lauren Jones and yours truly.)
"I think definitely, after the second or third day it's definitely going to be a challenge to put on the same thing day after day,” said Junior League member Sarah Wunderlin.
It’s called the Little Black Dress Initative, and the goal is to raise awareness about how those with financial struggles have limited choices and resources. This campaign was founded in 2014 by the Junior League of London and is a social media-driven awareness campaign.
If you’d like to donate you can do so by going to the Junior League of Louisville’s website.
"Having to wear the same dress for five days may seem trivial, said Junior League of Louisville President Leigh Ann Burke-Schaad. "But what it will get is our neighbors friends and family to ask us questions. ‘Why are you still in the same dress?’ So we can have that conversation, there is an inequity happening,” O
ne of the issues that the Junior League is hoping to raise awareness about is the impact poverty has on children. Only 43% of students who receive free and reduced priced lunch are considered to be Kindergarten-ready, as compared to 71% of their peers.
"Poverty shouldn’t dictate if you’re kindergarten-ready or not,” said Burke-Schaad.
The Junior League has partnered with WAVE 3 News on Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Louisville, getting books in the hands of children for free every single month from birth through the age of five.
If you’d like to spread the word, getting involved is easy.
“People have a black dress in your closet,” said Junior League of Louisville member Jade Jensen. “You don’t have to have anything fancy or donate money to participate. You just have to put on your black dress for five days.”
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.