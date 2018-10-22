LMPD mourns loss of Sgt. Jon Lesher

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is mourning the loss of Sgt. Jon Lesher, who died unexpectedly while off-duty on Sunday.
Lesher was remembered as the “best of the best” by friends and colleagues. In a statement posted to the LMPD Facebook page, Lt. Emily McKinley said Lesher was “a true staple to this police department and especially within the Homicide Unit.”
“If you were lucky enough to have crossed paths with Jon, he is one you will never forget and you probably have a funny story, selfie or “photoshopped” picture to remember him by," McKinley said. "His presence was always genuine and honest, but also light and humorous. He had a gravitating personality and will be deeply missed by many. Jon was a father, husband, brother, friend, and a good cop.”
“Jon was one of the finest detectives and greatest people I have ever had the opportunity to work with and know,” Councilwoman Jessica Green said in a post on her Facebook page.
He leaves behind his wife and two children.
Funeral arrangements are still pending. The LMPD said they will share arrangements once they are made.
