Man charged with murder following DUI crash appears in court

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man charged with murder and DUI after a crash on the Watterson Expressway appeared before a judge on Monday.
Police said Jacob Clayton, 25, ran off the road near Taylor Boulevard early Saturday. LeDavid DeLorch, 35, was hit and pronounced dead at the scene.
DeLorch’s sister told WAVE 3 News he was on the side of the road because he ran out of gas on his way home from work.
At the scene of the wreck, police said Clayton was given a sobriety test and breathalyzer, which revealed his blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit. He was charged with murder, DUI and for having no insurance.
The judge ordered Clayton’s bond be set at $50,000 cash. He’s set to appear back in court on November 1.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.