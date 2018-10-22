NBC hires Paul Azinger to replace Johnny Miller

Nick Faldo is the lead analyst for CBS Sports, which has the Masters and PGA Championship and the majority of network coverage of the PGA Tour with 17 other events. Azinger will have the U.S. Open and British Open, two World Golf Championships (Mexico and Match Play), The Players Championship along with the rest of the Florida swing leading up to the Masters, the final two FedEx Cup playoff events, the Ryder Cup every other year and the Olympics every four years.