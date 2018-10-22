Petrino tries to block out noise, turn UofL season around

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Bobby Petrino hears the noise.
The Cards coach knows that UofL fans are not happy with his 2-5 football team. He's also not listening to the noise.
"I'm just working," Petrino said after practice on Monday. "I just come to work and work hard everyday and work to get better. I'm proud of what we've accomplished here as a coaching staff and the success that we've had here, you know, the things that we've been able to build in my time here. We're standing in one of them, the Trager Center, and the two expansions, so I know we've had that success. I'm not proud of this season. I'm not proud of the season. I felt we would be better than this. I thought we would play better than this, but we're gonna keep working and continue to get better."
Petrino's daughter Kelsey Petrino Scott put up a Facebook post on Sunday defending her dad.
"Kelsey is strong willed. She always has been," Petrino said. "She said, "Hey dad, I've got a post I'd like to put up," so I said, well what is it? "She said, why don't you just read it and find out," Kelsey is strong willed, she's got a lot of love for the city of Louisville, a lot of love for our family. I'm very proud of her and Katie and she is very proud of what our foundation has done in the short period of time it's been in existence and how much her and Katie have grown it. I'm just proud of Kelsey and Katie, that's all."
Kelsey and her sister, Katie, both work for the Petrino Family Foundation.
The UofL football team has lost four straight and is 0-4 in the ACC. They need a win.
"It really helps your confidence, it helps the understanding that the investment that you made pays off on game day, that's really what you want to see," Petrino said. "We need a win, it'll help us all."
He said the Puma Pass will start at quarterback on Saturday against Wake Forest.
"Puma is our starting quarterback. I think he's shown improvement in two of the last three games. We want to work on consistency and accuracy. He's had some inaccurate passes at time. I still think that his decision making is getting better. He's seeing things better."
Coach Petrino also had a message for UofL fans.
"Hopefully you're a Louisville Cardinal fan and you'll come watch our players and see us grow and get better and enjoy the game of football. Enjoy being a Louisville football fan."
The Cards (2-5, 0-4 ACC) host Wake Forest (3-4, 0-3 ACC) on Saturday at 12 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium.
