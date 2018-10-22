Petrino tries to block out noise, turn UofL season around

"I'm just working," Petrino said after practice on Monday. "I just come to work and work hard everyday and work to get better. I'm proud of what we've accomplished here as a coaching staff and the success that we've had here, you know, the things that we've been able to build in my time here. We're standing in one of them, the Trager Center, and the two expansions, so I know we've had that success. I'm not proud of this season. I'm not proud of the season. I felt we would be better than this. I thought we would play better than this, but we're gonna keep working and continue to get better."