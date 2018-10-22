Pizza deliveryman arrested at military base jailed again

FILE - In this July 24, 2018 file photo, Pablo Villavicencio leans out of an SUV while talking to reporters after being released from the Hudson County Correctional Facility in Kearny, N.J. The Ecuadorian pizza deliveryman who was held up as an example of zealous U.S. immigration enforcement has was arrested Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018 in a domestic violence case. A criminal complaint alleges that Villavicencio pushed his wife against a wall, slapped her and grabbed her phone to keep her from calling police. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) (Julio Cortez)