Police: Man stole taxi, led police on pursuit

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man is accused of damaging police cruisers with a stolen taxi before leading them on a pursuit.
According to an arrest slip, Jerome Headspeth, 31, threw a victim to the ground and took the victim’s Green Cab taxi on Oct. 19.
The next day, police located the vehicle parked at a White Castle and said Headspeth was behind the wheel.
Officers boxed in the vehicle and Headspath began driving forward and backward, hitting the police cruisers, until he was able to drive away.
Police pursued Headspeth down Seventh Street Road until he crashed near Central Avenue.
Police said when they tried to arrest Headspeth he resisted and there was a physical confrontation that led to an officer being injured.
Headspeth was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with wanton endangerment, assault, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.