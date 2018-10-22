Reed: UofL fans eyeing Brohm even more following Ohio State upset

LOUISVILLE (WAVE) – Other than Urban Meyer, who got embarrassingly out-coached, nobody suffered more from Purdue’s shocking 44-20 upset of Ohio State than Louisville coach Bobby Petrino.
Even before Purdue coach Jeff Brohm, a former Cardinal quarterback and coach, laid it on the Buckeyes, the Louisville radio sports talk shows were humming with speculation about whether the Cards could afford to dump Petrino, whose 2-5 team has been the worst of his career, and bring Brohm back home.
But now that Brohm has doused Ohio State’s national championship hopes, the yearning for his return has taken on a life of its own. Some think it’s a foregone conclusion that Brohm will be the Cards’ head coach when they open next season against Notre Dame in Cardinal Stadium.
But in the words of Lee Corso, the former UofL head coach who has become a national celebrity on ESPN’s College GameDay, “Not so fast, my friends.”
A lot of people are making a lot of assumptions that are not necessarily true, beginning with UofL’s ability to buy out Petrino. The university has already settled with former athletics director Tom Jurich for $6 million or so, and could end up paying former basketball coach Rick Pitino a lot more than that if Pitino wins his lawsuit against the Athletics Association.
Then there’s the thought, held by many, that Purdue is a better job than UofL. The university in West Lafayette, Ind., has invested a lot in facilities and salaries. Maybe Brohm thinks his future is brighter there than at UofL.
So even though the Brohms are Louisville’s first family of football – father Oscar and sons Greg, Jeff, and Brian all played for the Cards – that does not necessarily mean that it will be in Jeff’s best interest to come back at this time, especially when other prestigious programs around the nation also will be coming after him.
And speaking of Louisville sports families, it went relatively unnoticed last weekend that David Bell was announced as the Cincinnati Reds’ new manager. He’s a grandson of Gus Bell, the Flaget High product who played major-league ball for the Pirates, Reds and Mets from the early 1950′s through the early ‘60s.
In addition, David managed the Louisville Bats a few years ago, and graciously represented his grandfather when Gus was inducted into the Louisville Catholic Sports Hall of Fame. It also should be mentioned that he’s a third-generation Red, following his dad, Buddy, who played third base in Cincinnati near the end of his stellar big-league career.
But back to the conversation about Jeff Brohm returning to UofL.
The only way Petrino can match Purdue’s victory over Ohio State is to upset Clemson on the road on Nov. 6. Considering how inept the team has been in its first seven games, that seems as likely as, oh, Bell guiding the Reds to the World Series next season.
But Petrino’s team must show something, anything, in its last five games to give the fan base hope. Right now, Clemson and Kentucky seem to be out of the Cardinals’ league. That leaves Wake Forest (home at noon Saturday), Syracuse and N.C. State as possible, but certainly not probable, Cardinal wins.
I’ve been saying since the historic collapse at the end of the 2016 season that UofL looks like a team that has internal problems. It’s a hunch, certainly, but one that comes from watching the lack of execution and pride for which Petrino’s teams are known. Some think it’s because Petrino has too many family members (three) on his staff; others believe there’s animosity between the offense and defense.
I freely admit I have no idea. I just can’t shake the feeling that something’s going on in the locker room and the practice field that only the coaches and players know about. Whatever it is, it needs to be fixed immediately.
At Purdue, of course, the situation is exactly the opposite. The faculty, students, alumni and donors all seem deliriously happy that Brohm has made Purdue football relevant again, just as it was in the days of superb quarterbacks such as Dale Samuels, Lenny Dawson, Bob Griese, Mike Phipps, Mark Hermann and Drew Brees.
When all is said and done, it’s all going to come down to what Jeff Brohm thinks is the right thing to do. He’s a man of integrity and principle. He fulfills his obligations. And while money is important, as it always is, it’s not what drives him. He still adheres to the values he learned from his parents and the Louisville Catholic school system.
All Louisville sports fans should put aside their self-interests at least for a moment and be proud of both Jeff Brohm and David Bell. Each has our city in his DNA. Considering how the Louisville’s image has been tarnished by the UofL basketball scandals, it’s refreshing to celebrate two families that have brought us nothing but excellence.
Billy Reed is a longtime sportswriter from Louisville who contributes regular columns to WAVE3.com.
