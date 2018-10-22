Sanders rallies Wisconsin voters before Trump, Obama visits

Walker's opponent Evers, speaking before Sanders, made his pitch for a $15-an-hour minimum wage, criminal justice reform, a 10 percent income tax break for the middle class and increasing funding for education to roads to fix what Democrats have been calling "Scottholes." Evers also hit Walker for supporting a federal lawsuit to do away with the Affordable Care Act, a position Evers said Walker took to help his presidential bid that ended in September 2015. Walker also refused to accept money from the federal government to expand Medicaid.