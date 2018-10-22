Texas man accused of flying to Kentucky for sex with a minor

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - A Texas man was arrested at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington after officials said he traveled 900 miles to engage in what he thought was sex with two children under the age of 12.
Investigators with the Attorney General’s office, Kentucky State Police, and airport police intercepted and arrested Gregory Lee Hruby, 65, Friday night, according to LEX 18.
Hruby, of Brazoria, Texas, was charged with four counts of using electronics to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.
He was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center with bail set at $100,000.
If he posts bail, he will be required to wear an ankle monitor.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.