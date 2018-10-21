'This time we’re moving home’: Reds introduce new Skipper David Bell

“We’re going to do everything we can to create every edge we can,” Bell said when addressing what he felt was important to him and to the team. “We’re going to be excellent in the way we prepare, and like Dick (Williams, President of Baseball Operations) mentioned, we’re going to use information, all resources, all the great people in this organization to do be excellent in the way we prepare and the way we compete every single day in every single inning of every single game and we’re going to play hard.”