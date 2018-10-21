'This time we’re moving home’: Reds introduce new Skipper David Bell

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Hey Skip! The Cincinnati Reds are introducing a new member of their management team Monday, and he’s a familiar face to the Queen City.
Reds officials announced David Bell, 46, as their newest hire Sunday.
Cincinnati Reds Chief Executive Officer Bob Castellini and President of Baseball Operations Dick Williams were on-hand Monday morning to officially introduce Bell as the next Skipper.
“Thank you for this incredible opportunity. It’s just an amazing responsibility to do this job in this organization in this city that means so much to me and to my family,” Bell said during his introductory press conference.
Bell was born and raised in Cincinnati and is a graduate of Moeller High School where he helped lead the baseball team to the 1989 state championship.
He becomes the sixty-third manager in Reds history. He agreed to a 3-year contract through the 2021 season, with a club option for 2022.
“I can’t wait to get started,” Bell said. " I can’t wait to get started today as soon as we’re finished here and start reaching out to the players and begin working with everyone in the organization and it’s just going to be a huge team effort and I can’t wait to get going."
The Reds newest Skipper joins a long line of previous managers in the last few decades. Officials say he is the fifty-third manager since 1990.
“We’re going to do everything we can to create every edge we can,” Bell said when addressing what he felt was important to him and to the team. “We’re going to be excellent in the way we prepare, and like Dick (Williams, President of Baseball Operations) mentioned, we’re going to use information, all resources, all the great people in this organization to do be excellent in the way we prepare and the way we compete every single day in every single inning of every single game and we’re going to play hard.”
Bell and his father, former infielder and current Reds front office executive Buddy Bell, will become the fourth father-son duo to serve as Major League managers.
They will join George and Dick Sisler, Bob and Joel Skinner and Bob and Aaron Boone, Reds officials say.
“On a personal note, with my dad being in the organization, it’s pretty cool to be in the same organization to have a change to work with him,” Bell said.
Buddy Bell managed the Detroit Tigers from 1996 to 1998, Colorado Rockies from 2000 to 2002 and the Kansas City Royals from 2005 to 2007.
Reds officials say David Bell spent last season as Vice President of Player Development for the San Francisco Giants following 4 years on the St. Louis Cardinals coaching staff.
He spent the 2014 season as the Cardinals assistant hitting coach and his last 3 years there as manager Mike Matheny’s bench coach.
Bell also has experience as a third base coach, with the Chicago Cubs in 2013.
He went to Chicago after 4 years managing in the Reds' player development system, from 2009 to 2011 at Class AA in North Carolina and in 2012 at Class AAA in Louisville. He also managed the Peoria Saguaros of the Arizona Fall League after the 2009 season.
Bell is a former infielder and was selected by the Indians in the seventh round of the June 1990 MLB Draft and made his Major League debut in 1995.
He played parts of 12 seasons in the Majors with the Cleveland Indians, St. Louis Cardinals, Seattle Mariners, San Fransisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers.
Bell played in 35 Postseason games.
He reached the ALCS with Seattle in both 2000 and 2001 before playing in the World Series with the Giants in 2002.
Bell also received the Willie McCovey Award as the Giants’ most inspirational player in 2002.
The Bells are one of Major League Baseball’s five three-generation families, along with the Boones, Colemans, Hairstons and Schofield/Werths. Reds Hall of Famer Gus Bell is Buddy’s father and David’s grandfather.
“To my family, thanks for being willing to move again. This time, we’re moving home,” Bell said, thanking them for their support.
David’s brothers, Mike and Rick, also played professional baseball. Mike made 19 appearances for the Reds in 2000.
So far, it’s a warm welcome for Bell. FC Cincinnati, the Queen City’s professional soccer team which will join the MLS at the start of the 2019 season, tweeted their well-wishes for the new manager Monday afternoon.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.