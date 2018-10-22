Walmart cashier arrested for theft of thousands in cash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An employee of the Fairdale Walmart has charged with stealing over $28,000 in cash by taking money from her register.
Tiffany N. Cecil, 39, of Louisville, was arrested October 19 on one count of theft by unlawful taking over $10,000.
The theft's occurred over a two month period starting in mid-August, according to Cecil's arrest report. On the day of her arrest, the report says Cecil was observed taking $1,300 from her cash drawer. The money was recovered after she was stopped by store management and loss prevention personnel.
After being read her Miranda Rights, Cecil agreed to answer questions by Louisville Metro police officers. She told police she had previously taken $27,000 in cash. That amount did not include the money she had been seen taking that day.
Walmart said all of the thefts had been recorded on the store surveillance video system.
