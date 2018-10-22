WKU holding call-a-thon with special deal on ‘Tops tickets

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WAVE) - WKU is hosting a Call-A-Thon on Tuesday as part of its #SellOutDiddle campaign
According to a release from the school, during the telethon, they’ll offer a special deal on Hilltopper basketball season tickets for the upcoming season.
Season tickets will be available for $100 to celebrate the 100th season of the program. Season tickets traditionally cost $155.
There are fewer than 300 season tickets still available and the ticket office will have extended hours Tuesday, from 5:15 a.m. to 10:45 p.m.
The Call-A-Thon will be held in conjunction with WBKO, and members of the program will appear on the channel throughout the day.
