WKU holding call-a-thon with special deal on ‘Tops tickets

WKU holding call-a-thon with special deal on ‘Tops tickets
The 'Tops and Big Red participate in Hilltopper Hysteria (Source: Western Kentucky Athletics) (Moore, Annie)
By Annie Moore | October 22, 2018 at 5:25 PM EST - Updated October 22 at 5:25 PM

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WAVE) - WKU is hosting a Call-A-Thon on Tuesday as part of its #SellOutDiddle campaign

According to a release from the school, during the telethon, they’ll offer a special deal on Hilltopper basketball season tickets for the upcoming season.

Season tickets will be available for $100 to celebrate the 100th season of the program. Season tickets traditionally cost $155.

There are fewer than 300 season tickets still available and the ticket office will have extended hours Tuesday, from 5:15 a.m. to 10:45 p.m.

The Call-A-Thon will be held in conjunction with WBKO, and members of the program will appear on the channel throughout the day.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.