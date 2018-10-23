Barnstable-Brown family honored for charitable donations to University of Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Barnstable Brown Family was presented with the UK All American Award during Monday’s Tipoff Luncheon in downtown Louisville.
The Barnstable-Brown Gala, which is widely considered the hottest ticket in town during Derby season, has raised more than $15 million dollars for diabetes research, treatment and education at the University of Kentucky. The event is approaching its 31st year and each Derby the guest list includes several Kentucky athletes.
The nationally-ranked diabetes center at UK Healthcare is named the Barnstable-Brown Diabetes Center.
During the luncheon, host Tricia Barnstable Brown told a story about the year the Harrison twins attended the big event.
“They never left each others sides and they brought their two little cousins with them,” she recalled. “So one of the little Harrison twin cousins ... the very first thing he said when he arrived at the party was ‘I would like to be seated next to Tom Brady.’”
The All American Award was established in 1984 by the Greater Louisville University of Kentucky Alumni Association Club, according to a release. Past winners include Wilbur Hackett, Teresa Bachman, Jim Stuckert, Ed Glascock, Wendell Cherry, and Nazr Mohammed in 2017.
