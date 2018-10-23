Blaze Pizza fundraiser to support memorial scholarship for Trinity High teen

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza will host a fundraiser to support the Davey Albright Memorial Scholarship fund. Albright, 15, was killed when he was swept through a drainage pipe in early September.
The fundraiser has been set for Monday, October 29 and will include all Louisville area Blaze Pizza locations - St. Matthews, Middletown, The Paddock Shops and Clarksville, Indiana. 20 percent of proceeds from the entire day will be donated to the scholarship fund for incoming Trinity High School freshmen. Albright was a sophomore at Trinity.
Albright’s grandparents live in Bowling Green, Kentucky, therefore the Blaze location there will also participate.
“When we heard the tragic news of Davey’s passing, we wanted to do something to help,” Beth Duncan, Operating Partner for Blaze Pizza in Kentucky, said. “This is just one way we can give back in Davey’s memory, and help other students achieve academic success in his honor.”
