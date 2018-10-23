Constitutional amendment on ballot for Indiana voters

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - The midterm election is just two weeks away. While many voters in Kentucky will have to wait until Nov. 6, some Hoosiers are getting a jump start through early voting.
One thing Indiana residents will be voting on is a constitutional amendment to require lawmakers to pass a balanced budget.
“Early voting, I like it because you don’t have to wait in line,” said David Bonham, a voter in Floyd County.
It’s not election day, but voters like Bonham are casting their ballots early. Floyd County has seen 1,300 early voters already.
“For a midterm election, we are looking at a higher turnout than normal,” Floyd County Clerk Christy Eurton said.
The first question on the ballot has some voters confused. It asks if voters want to require that lawmakers pass a budget that won’t exceed revenues. Many people have had questions about the amendment on the ballot, but voters will want to answer those questions before hitting the polls. For fairness' sake, the county clerk and poll workers won’t be able to help you.
“The one thing you don’t want is for someone to say you were skewing them one way or the other, either for or against the question,” Eurton said. “It’s our duty and our job to stay neutral on it.”
But if you’re confused about why a requirement would be needed for this, you’re not alone.
Indiana University Southeast associate professor of political science Dr. Rhonda Wrzenski said even to experts, it's not clear what the amendment will mean if it passes.
"I think there is a lot of confusion and I think there's some division, a little bit, even within the House and Senate on it," Wrzenski said. "So there's been overwhelming support for it in the House and Senate, but there have been a few people who have voted against it and they've essentially said, 'Well, we already have this in our constitution.' And arguably, we do."
Indiana currently isn’t allowed to take on debt except in cases of extreme circumstance, Wrzenski said.
“So there may need some subsequent clarifications about this,” she added. “So there’s a couple things where it might make a difference. Other people say it’s not going to make a difference because we already have the requirement there where we don’t assume debt.”
Budgets are passed based on projections of revenue. If there’s a shortfall at the end of the year or a surplus in revenue, lawmakers find a way to make their plan work. But Wrzenski said it’s unclear if the new amendment would change the way the budget is put together.
And in an election year, Wrzenski said it’s not impossible that the amendment is simply a political move by lawmakers to score points with voters.
"And who doesn’t want to vote for something where basically the legislature is saying we’re going to be responsible and we’re not going to spend more than we have coming in,” Wrzenski said. “So I think there’s room to be a little cynical about this.”
“Having the legislature propose something they should be doing all the time doesn’t make a lot of sense,” Bonham said.
If voters approve the amendment, Wrzenski said the potential changes it could bring to the budget process likely wouldn’t be a huge change for Hoosiers.
Want to find out where you can vote? Voters can click here to find their polling locations and hours.
