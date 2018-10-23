Desperate & duped? GoFundMe means big bucks for dubious care

In this image from video posted on YouTube on Aug 11, 2018, Michelle Drapeau, a stomach cancer patient in West Palm Beach, Fla., speaks about her condition. Drapeau set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for her medical expenses. Drapeau has raised about $7,000 for homeopathy and other alternative remedies since being diagnosed with advanced stomach cancer in February 2017. "I wanted to make sure I explored every and all options," Drapeau said. "It's vital for everyone to have that opportunity." (Courtesy Michelle Drapeau via AP)