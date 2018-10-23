Following former tannery fire, New Albany continues with plan for Ohio River Greenway

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – A fire Saturday night destroyed a historic New Albany building. The former Moser Leather Company, once a busy tannery now sits in ruins. The former Moser tannery has belonged to the city for two years now, purchased as part of a larger parcel of land for the Loop Island Wetlands Project, which would restore greenspace along the river. Despite the fire, the city said the plans to create an entrance to the planned Ohio River Greenway will continue without the building.