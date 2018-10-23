FORECAST: Sunny, pleasant day before a midweek cooldown

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Upper-level clouds have been streaming over the Commonwealth this morning. A weak cold front will push the clouds south as it treks through today.
After starting the day in the 30s and 40s, temperatures return to the 60s this afternoon.
Tonight, the cold air rushes in as high pressure takes over; lows will be back into the 30s for all of WAVE Country.
Northwesterly winds will limit Wednesday's highs to the 50s, however, high pressure will keep things dry and sunny. A storm system to our south will increase clouds on Thursday but most of the associated moisture should stay out of the area.
Clouds stick around into the weekend as rain chances slightly increase.
FORECAST
TODAY: Mostly sunny; Pleasant; HIGH: 65°
TONIGHT: Mostly clear; Chilly; LOW: 38°
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy; Cooler;HIGH: 57°
IN THE APP
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- Traffic Map: Updated incidents and delays
- Late Week Rain Chance