Kentucky man says air ambulance for sick son cost more than $50,000

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Sen. Morgan McGarvey said Tuesday that air ambulances in Kentucky are charging insurance companies too much money.
And that’s causing medical bills in the tens of thousands of dollars to fall on their patients, McGarvey said.
McGarvey shared his concerns on insurance issues -- regarding air ambulances -- during a meeting with the Interim Joint Committee on Banking and Insurance.
Also speaking at the meeting was a man who had to use an air ambulance for his son this year, and was charged more than $50,000.
“We received a bill ... for $57,621.99,” said Bradley Salyer. “And we received a notification from Anthem that they were paying to us $10,632.59, that that would be the totality of what they would pay on the claim, and that we would stand responsible for the balance that would be owed by this non-network provider for those services. Let me assure you, I don’t just have $50,000 sitting in a bank account somewhere. I wish I did.”
Salyer said he had followed a doctor’s recommendation to agree to the air ambulance service since he was using an in-network doctor and an in-network hospital.
