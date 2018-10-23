Kentucky recognizes community’s work with human trafficking

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky is on a mission to eliminate human trafficking in the state. Tuesday, the Exploited Children's Help Organization recognized sexual assault survivors, hero's and sponsors with an awards ceremony.
Donna Pollard was sexually assaulted as a child and then was forced to marry her 31-year-old abuser when she was 16 years old. Pollard said her struggles encouraged her to help put an end to child marriages in Kentucky in 2018.
"It's this beautiful journey as a survivor to be able to come to the circle and say we've been through things that are extremely traumatizing," Pollard said. "We absolutely have the power to reframe that trauma into purpose and protection for others."
ECHO's mission is to use stories like Pollard's to teach adults and children how to protect themselves from predators.
