LMAS program getting national attention

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An innovative program at Louisville Metro Animal Services is gaining nationwide attention.
Doggy Day Out allows trained pet lovers to take a shelter dog out for a short field trip. A local WAVE Country employee is helping the idea go national by creating an online toolkit for animal rescue groups.
The volunteers say it relieves stress.
The dogs get to experience life outside the shelter and they may even meet someone who wants to adopt them.
And Doggy Day Out has expanded to Paws on Patrol, a partnership with LMPD.
It’s a program where adoptable dogs take the day, and ride along with with officers. It helps cheer up the officers and the dogs learn skills like understanding and obeying commands, how to walk on a leash, and how to remain calm while meeting new dogs and people.
