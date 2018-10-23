LMPD investigating death of man left at hospital

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man with a gunshot wound was dropped off at a hospital.
Dwight Mitchell, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman, said the man was dropped at Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital, 1850 Bluegrass Ave., around 10:45 a.m. The person who brought the victim to the hospital left in a car.
The victim was pronounced dead a short time after arrival.
Mitchell said information about where the shooting occurred is not known at this time. Anyone that can provide information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
