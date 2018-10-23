LMPD: Only victim in deadly crash, fire was driver of semi

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It took eight hours to clean up a fiery, deadly crash that killed one man. A witness said he saw that man moments before the truck burst into flames.
Black smoke could be seen miles away from the intersection of Brook and Broadway in downtown Louisville. Moments before, as a semi crashed, witnesses sprang to action.
“There has been a bad accident, and something has burst into flames,” a 911 caller said. “The fire is spreading everywhere.”
Mitchell Burmeister said Louisville Metro Safe received 21 calls related to the incident.
“I just want to tell the family that everybody did something,” Miles Morton, a witness said. “Nobody was just taking pictures and taking video.”
Morton said the cell phone video of the semi on fire does not capture what he witnessed.
He was traveling east on Broadway when the truck driver loss control. Morton said he tried to help.
“While we were on our way up there that’s when the wall of flames hit and we couldn’t do anything,” Morton said. “There was a big wall of fire that we couldn’t even get past.”
Morton said he saw the man wearing a green shirt, passed out on the steering wheel.
Emergency crews worked to find out how this happened.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet workers spent hours cleaning the road and finding a safe way to move the trailer. By early Tuesday morning, traffic was back to normal.
For Morton, it’s hard to comprehend.
“Something so tragic happens and it felt like it was only important for the rest of society for like five seconds and then after that it was over,” Morton said.
The coroner’s office has not released the name of the driver or the person’s cause of death.
