NAFC school board moves forward with soccer field plans

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Student soccer players in the New Albany Floyd County school district may soon have a new field to play their matches on.
During the Monday night regular meeting, the New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. board of trustees voted 4-3 to move forward with the plans to construct a new soccer field in the old Green Valley Elementary School space. Board members Lee Cotner and Jan Anderson, as well as vice president Elizabeth Galligan and president Jenny Higbie voted in favor of the move. Members Rebecca Gardenour, Donna Corbett and secretary Lee Ann Wiseheart voted against it.
The New Albany High School practice field was lost when Prosser Career Education Center was renovated. Twelve different teams used the field. Earlier this year, superintendent Brad Snyder proposed building a new field with monies saved during the referendum process. The leftover referendum money would not pay for the project directly, but the project would not be possible without it.
Ultimately, the board’s split vote means the process will move forward. Bids for the project will come in at the end of this week.
According to superintendent Brad Snyder, the board can adjust the project, and the bottom line, as they move forward.
