Name tag left at scene leads police to suspect accused of stealing from construction site

JACKSON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A name tag left at the construction site of a new home in Jackson County, Indiana led to the arrest of a woman accused of stealing from the construction site.
Kimberly Dawn Schuette, 44, was arrested on Friday on a felony charge of theft/possession of stolen property.
Police were called to the 1800 block of South State Road 135 around 11 a.m. Friday, by a man who said he was building the home. The man told police his generator and rebar cutter, valued at $3,000, had come up missing. He told police he believed the items were stolen.
Police found a nametag belonging to Schuette at the location where the items had last been seen. Police took cast tire impressions that matched Schuette’s black Mitsubishi Montero.
The name tag led police to a staffing agency in Seymour, where they were able to find a home address for Schuette, which happened to be about three miles from the construction site.
Police said they found the rebar cutter during a search of Schuette’s vehicle, and recovered the generator from a property in Washington County after Schuette told them where it was located.
The items have been returned to the owner, but the theft remains under investigation and more arrests are possible, police said.
Schuette was booked into the Jackson County Jail in Brownstown and is being held without bond pending her initial court appearance.
The crime Schuette is accused of committing is punishable by six months to two and a half years in jail upon conviction.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.