Now Hiring: Amazon looking to fill jobs at all 3 area locations

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Amazon is looking to fill positions at all three of its area locations.
The online commerce giant’s fulfillment centers in Jeffersonville and Shepherdsville have openings for warehouse team members, as does Amazon’s Louisville location.
Some of the jobs are overnight shifts, while others are daytime and weekends.
The initial starting wage is $12.50, but the company is raising its minimum wage on Nov. 1 to $15.
