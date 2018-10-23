OneWest moves forward with revitalization efforts in west Louisville

OneWest has purchased its first property, a vacant single-family home located at 516 South 18th Street in the Russell neighborhood , for $12,000. After rezoning, the property will likely be redeveloped for a restaurant or retail space occupied by a local entrepreneur. OneWest is working with Community Ventures Corporation’s ChefSpace culinary incubator program to identify a potential tenant that is ready to advance beyond the incubator stage to a storefront location.