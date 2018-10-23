Person killed in crash involving motorcycle, truck in southern Indiana

MEMPHIS, IN (WAVE) - A crash in southern Indiana has claimed the life of one person.
It happened around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday on US 31 at Blue Lick Road in Memphis, IN, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. That’s a few hundred feet east of I-65, at exit 16.
Officers said the driver of a pickup truck was going south on 31. While attempting to turn onto Memphis Blue Lick Road, the driver hit a motorcyclist.
The victim was rushed to Clark Memorial Hospital, but officers said the person died before arriving at the hospital.
No information about the victim has been released.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team helped the Clark County Sheriff’s Office investigate.
