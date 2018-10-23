Police find stolen car, drugs during call to help motorist

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A call for police to assist a stranded driver ended with the recovery of a stolen car and the discovery of drugs and burglary tools.
Around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, Louisville Metro police were called to the 5100 block of Merribrook Lane about a car that appeared to be broken down. Once on the scene, police ran a check on the 2002 Oldsmobile and learned it had been stolen.
Inside the car, officers found several loaded syringes containing what police believe was heroin along with a small bag of suspected crystal meth.
Police also found several items that didn't belong to either person in the car - drivers' licenses, checkbooks, social security cards and credit cards. The officer also found a flashlight and screwdriver in the car which are believed to be items used to commit burglaries.
Officers arrested Alex N. Smith, 28, of Louisville. He is charged with possession of opiates and meth, possession of stolen property over $10,000, possession of burglary tools and two count sof receiving stolen property.
Smith is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning.
