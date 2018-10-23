President Trump set for Indianapolis visit Saturday

"It is a long-held tradition of the National FFA Organization to invite the sitting President, no matter political affiliation, to bring remarks at the National FFA Convention & Expo. Former President Harry S. Truman spoke in 1957. Presidents Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter spoke in 1974 and 1978 respectively. Then Vice President George H.W. Bush spoke in 1987 followed by a pre-recorded message from President Ronald Reagan in 1988. President George H.W. Bush spoke in 1991. First Lady Michelle Obama also brought pre-recorded greetings in 2015, and Vice President Mike Pence did the same at last year’s convention. This year is no different. We invited the President, as is our custom, and President Trump has accepted our invitation.