President Trump set for Indianapolis visit Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - President Donald Trump is heading to the Hoosier state.
President Trump will speak at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis on Saturday.
The National FFA Organization said in a statement that inviting the sitting president to speak at their convention is a long-standing tradition, dating back more than 60 years.
President Trump will speak to the convention at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, but a time for the president's speech has not been announced. The only event on the FFA's convention schedule at the fieldhouse is set to start at 1:30 p.m.
More than 65,000 FFA members and their guests are expected to attend the convention in downtown Indianapolis.
