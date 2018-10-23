President Trump set for Indianapolis visit Saturday

By Makayla Ballman | October 23, 2018 at 6:37 PM EST - Updated October 23 at 6:37 PM

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - President Donald Trump is heading to the Hoosier state.

President Trump will speak at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis on Saturday.

The National FFA Organization said in a statement that inviting the sitting president to speak at their convention is a long-standing tradition, dating back more than 60 years.

"It is a long-held tradition of the National FFA Organization to invite the sitting President, no matter political affiliation, to bring remarks at the National FFA Convention & Expo. Former President Harry S. Truman spoke in 1957. Presidents Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter spoke in 1974 and 1978 respectively. Then Vice President George H.W. Bush spoke in 1987 followed by a pre-recorded message from President Ronald Reagan in 1988. President George H.W. Bush spoke in 1991. First Lady Michelle Obama also brought pre-recorded greetings in 2015, and Vice President Mike Pence did the same at last year’s convention. This year is no different. We invited the President, as is our custom, and President Trump has accepted our invitation.

President Trump will speak to the convention at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, but a time for the president's speech has not been announced. The only event on the FFA's convention schedule at the fieldhouse is set to start at 1:30 p.m.

More than 65,000 FFA members and their guests are expected to attend the convention in downtown Indianapolis.

