Renovations at Zachary Taylor Elementary School revealed

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Renovations at Zachary Taylor Elementary School on Westport Road were celebrated with a ribbon cutting on Monday.
The school, which was built in 1959, received a Lowe’s Heroes grant. Volunteers from Lowe’s stores around the area reconstructed the teacher’s lounge and courtyard, and installed a fence around the playground.
The total cost of renovations were around $25,000.
“It felt really good to have somebody that wanted to do something for our school and for our students,” Principal Dwayne Roberts said. “Then once I met all the Lowe’s people, actually just elated that there are people out there that want to do good and do the right things for the right reasons.”
All of the work was completed in just two days.
