Sen. McConnell op-ed: Protest at Louisville restaurant didn’t ruin my meal

So the extreme left’s playbook is quite clear. But even while the far left is forming its mobs, the Senate is continuing our productive work for the American people. As angry protesters climbed over barricades, disregarded and disrespected the police, and attempted to shout down anyone who disagreed, I was proud to prioritize the passage of landmark opioids legislation. Similarly, the Senate recently passed important aviation infrastructure legislation. The president just signed our water infrastructure bill into law. And we will continue to confirm more of the president’s highly qualified judicial nominees this year. Our work in the Senate is too important to the country to back down in the face of these mob antics.